LEWISTON – Thomas C. Dow passed away on Dec. 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Tom was born in Lincoln, Jan. 13, 1943, a son of Gerald and Marguerite Crosby Dow.

Tom leaves his wife of 54 years, Judith Lobozzo Dow; and children, Lisa (Rick) Pepin of Auburn, Michael (Anita) Dow of Wales and Thomas Dow of Albion. He also leaves a brother, Doug (Elizabeth) Dow of Milford, Pa.; and seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Tom was a lifelong resident of the Lewiston/Auburn area and served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged and took advantage of the GI Bill to graduated from the University of Maine.

Tom worked as a welder/shipfitter at Bath Iron Works and was active in the union supporting human rights for Local 6. Tom was an avid sportsman belonging to the Androscoggin Fish and Game and especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially his therapy dog, Precious.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the Veterans Administration, Central Maine Medical Center and Beacon Hospice for all they did for Tom.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street, Lewiston. Burial will be in Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s name may be made to

Beacon Hospice

245 Center Street

Suite 10A

Auburn, ME 04210