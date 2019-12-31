DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thank you for making this service available to us as I know of no other means to thank a kind man who helped me tremendously. A couple weeks ago, on a rainy dark evening, I made the mistake of going to my mailbox which is across the road from my house. My porch, steps and yard did not seem slippery, but when I was in the middle of the road it was very slippery and I fell.

I knew I had to get out of the middle of the road as soon as possible and somehow moved to the side just as a car went by. I waved my flashlight so he would see I was there. The man stopped and asked if I needed help. He got me up, and walked me across the road to my porch and up the stairs. Just a few minutes after that, another car came down over the hill and took a crazy ride.

I was very fortunate to have this angel come along to keep me safe and I’m lucky I didn’t break any bones. I had a very sore leg for a couple weeks, but it’s getting better.

Thank you for allowing me this space to thank that kind man. Hopefully, he reads Sun Spots and knows how thankful I am to him. God bless him! It’s nice to know there are still compassionate, caring people that would stop to help a stranger.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: This ordeal sounds so scary and I’m glad you are recuperating. I want to remind all my readers, no matter their age or how capable, they are: Please take measures to be safe, especially in this unpredictable weather.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’ve written once before regarding the gold chain necklace with a 1-inch-long gold anchor that I lost back on June 6 (published in Sun Spots on June 25). The day I lost it, I was at Marshwood Nursing Home in Lewiston, then went to Hannaford on Sabattus Street before returning home to Auburn.

I have been praying to Saint Anthony that it be found. If you are the person who has found it, please call me at 782-6443.

— Irene, Auburn

ANSWER: A photo came with this request, but it was too small to print in Sun Spots. Readers, I can only use photos if they are at least 1,000 by 1,000 pixels and are in jpg format.

Irene, I really hope your necklace is returned to you. Another reader recently lost her necklace and that story had a happy ending. I’m assuming you keep checking in with Hannaford and with Marshwood Center?

Keep the faith; miracles do happen! I once lost a pair of gold earrings that were found and returned to me after seven years!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Dec. 27 Sun Spots about the coat zipper repair, there are several YouTube videos about DIY zipper repair and there are also kits (fixnzip.com) that you can buy. Unfortunately, it does seem costly to have a zipper professionally repaired or replaced. Sometimes it even costs more than the original coat!

— Chris, no town

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

Next »

filed under: