DEAR SUN SPOTS: I recently joined the board of Central Maine Adaptive Sports, which is based out of Lost Valley and provides adaptive sports opportunities to people with physical or intellectual disabilities.

We’re looking for individuals or businesses to sponsor athletes on the Special Olympics Winter Games Team. The winter games are held at Sunday River Ski Area in Newry at the end of January. It’s a weekend of ski and snowboard competitions and includes lodging and meals for the athletes. It costs $80 per athlete. If you, or the business you work for, is interested in sponsoring an athlete, please let me know!

ANSWER: This is a request that was posted on Lewiston Rocks’ Facebook page. For more information on how you can give to this organization, go to their website at maineadaptive.org, call their development office at 824-2440, or email [email protected]

There are also several volunteer opportunities, from filing to photographing events, posted on the organization’s website. Also, there are three upcoming winter activities: Veterans No Boundaries, which is a free winter camp held at Sunday River from Jan. 24-27 for veterans and their spouses/significant others.

NEVIFest, held at Sugarloaf on Feb. 9-12, provides on-snow lessons to beginners-advanced skiers/riders that have visual impairment and to teach caregivers how to become guides.

There will also be a three-day clinic for mono-skiers at Sunday River and a two-day clinic at Sugarloaf for improving skiing ability and comfort level from March 4-8.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The person who has been doing my snow removal for years just hurt his back and won’t be able to do it for the rest of the winter. Do you have a list of people? I prefer someone with a snowblower and who can shovel my porch steps, not just someone who shoves the snow into a pile with a plow.

ANSWER: I just saw this recommendation on the Lewiston Rocks Facebook page this week: Keaton Fitzherbert at Imperial Home Improvements in Norway (520-8612). The recommendation said he was “reasonable and fast.”

Another Facebook recommendation is Chris Gould at Gould Enterprises in Lewiston (754-4345). And one more snow removal contractor who works in the Oxford area was recommended in the Oct. 11 Sun Spots. Our reader didn’t give us a name but the gentleman can be reached at 539-4004.

It does seem to be getting harder and harder to find individuals who are willing to take this on. The cost of trucks, plows, snowblowers, and the money needed to keep them maintained, as well as the crazy hours and unpredictability of the weather can make things really tough.

Many landscaping companies also provide this service, but I also think it’s good if you can find someone in your neighborhood willing to take care of your driveway and paths for you for a reasonable fee. Perhaps you can even trade a service. I think of this because for years, I had a neighbor who kept my driveway clear as long as I provided him and his wife with a weekly batch of homemade cookies and took care of their dog for them when they needed to go out of town. Now that was a deal!

