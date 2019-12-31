Editor’s Note: This is a correction to an article that ran on Page C12 on Thursday, Dec. 26, titled “The Harlow kicks off the new year with paintings by Keri Kimura, Jan Ter Weele.” The exhibition has been changed to a solo show of Keri Kimura’s artworks. The new exhibit is called “Keri Kimura Solo Show: Potluck of Both Worlds.”

HALLOWELL — The Harlow is excited to kick off 2020 with “Potluck of Both Worlds,” a solo exhibition of paintings by Keri Kimura of Southwest Harbor. The exhibit showcases a dynamic range of rich textures and vibrant colors and is on view Jan. 10 to Feb. 8. Meet the artist at an opening reception on from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Kimura is a visual artist who studied painting at Smith College, the Glasgow School of Art and the New York Studio School. She moved to Maine in 2015 and set up a studio in her home where she paints full-time during the winter. Last spring she spent a month as a resident at The Golden Foundation for the Arts in upstate New York. This year Kimura’s work will also be shown at The Painting Center in New York City, Nahcotta Gallery in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Swallowfield in Southwest Harbor.

“When I moved to Maine, I became interested in the way nature has a kind of handwriting that combines pattern and chaos. The way the veins of leaves are mirrors of one another and the anarchy with which they are carried and laid down in a breeze. The way it is obvious when this handwriting has been disturbed, when humans have changed the balance. Around the same time I also began learning to sew. I have memories of my mother and grandmother making quilts when I was a small and I wanted to tap into that history of hand work. Painting for me has always been as much about process as anything else. These paintings came out of both these worlds. The landscape here, the serenity and strangeness and patterns and magic of the natural world. And also playing with textiles and layering color and weavings and the way things are intertwined. These are paintings about connectedness and exploration and mysteries and trees.”

In conjunction with this exhibition, The Harlow is hosting an introductory workshop on abstract art. Learn more and register at harlowgallery.org/intro-to-abstract-art-workshop/.

The Harlow, 100 Water St., is a membership based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community in downtown historic Hallowell since 1963. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813. For more information on the artist, visit www.kerikimura.com.

filed under: