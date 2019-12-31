LEWISTON — The Trinity Jubilee Center has received a $20,000 grant from the Avangrid Foundation in partnership with Central Maine Power. The grant will support the center’s soup kitchen, food pantry and food rescue project.

These programs provide more than 30,000 meals, 8,000 bags of groceries and 48,000 diapers each year to low-income Lewiston-Auburn residents and redistribute more than 40,000 pounds of leftover food from stores and cafeterias that would otherwise be thrown away. Each week the center serves more than 1,000 people through the programs as well as the medical clinic, shelter and assistance with resumes and job applications.

For more information, visit www.trinityjubileecenter.org.

