DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was flying out of Logan Airport in Boston to Detroit recently and when I went through TSA, the officer took my sandwich out of my bag and threw it in the trash. I didn’t want to cause a scene so I kept going, but that has never happened before. Have the rules changed?

ANSWER: I’m sorry you lost your lunch, and I’m also sorry the officer didn’t let you know why he did that. I have taken many snacks, including sandwiches, through airport security and have never had a problem. If it did happen to me, I would cause a scene because I don’t like being separated from my snacks!

I went to the TSA website at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/food and saw this: “TSA officers may instruct travelers to separate items from carry-on bags such as foods, powders, and any materials that can clutter bags and obstruct clear images on the X-ray machine. Travelers are encouraged to organize their carry-on bags and keep them uncluttered to ease the screening process and keep the lines moving.”

It’s recommended that you take any food items out of your carry-on and set them in a separate tray when you go through TSA “to save time.”

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m a local artist and my mom told me there was a story in the Sun Journal recently about an art event to honor singer and songwriter David Bowie, but she has forgotten the details. Can you help me find out about it? She did remember that it was at the end of the month so I hope I haven’t missed the deadline to get involved.

ANSWER: You still have a little time left. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Quiet City Books, 97 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Submissions must be sent to [email protected] before 5 p.m. Jan. 18. According to the story, “all submitted pieces must be able to hang on the wall or stand on a table, and all art must represent Bowie in some way, whether that iss his likeness, his music, his film roles or something else.”

The story was written for the Sun Journal by Lindsay Tice and was posted Dec. 29 at https://tinyurl.com/wbwzmj8. Quiet City Books store owner Courtney Schlachter has held this event twice before. For more information, call the bookstore at 449-0538.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m in the market for a good electric heating pad and would like recommendations from readers on what brand and type to buy. I need one that has consistent heat, a shut-off safety feature/timer, and is large enough to cover my lower back. I’m a 200 pound guy. I don’t mind making the investment; I just want to get something good and Sun Spots always helps people so I thought I would just ask!

ANSWER: There are so many choices out there so it can be confusing. Just be really careful about using a heating pad when you sleep, and I would not recommend that you plug anything that uses heat into an extension cord, so look for one that has a longer cord. Readers, please send your recommendations!

