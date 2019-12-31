FARMINGTON — A recreational trail system created by a faculty member at the University of Maine at Farmington has been awarded a $3,500 grant from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund.

Proposed by James Hoisington, coordinator of UMF Alpine Operations, and Gina Oswald, UMF assistant professor of rehabilitation services, the grant will help improve the usability of a trail on land next to the university’s athletic fields.

Originally developed by Hoisington to support Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, the trail, about 10 kilometers long, has seen more non-winter use by members of the UMF community and area residents. The enhanced trail system will be more accessible, provide nature-based educational information and encourage appreciation of the area’s natural beauty.

Included in the project will be two kiosks and 25 nature trail educational signs. The kiosks will include information and maps of the trail system and will be designed to be accessible to individuals with visual impairments.

