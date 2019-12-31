ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nazareth College announces that Maelah Nadeau of Raymond has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.

ELMIRA, N.Y. — Eliza Beaudin of Lewiston has been named to the Elmira College Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 Term. Full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and earning a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher at the end of Term I or Term II are placed on the Dean’s List.

