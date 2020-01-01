AUBURN — The Auburn-Lewiston YMCA 3rd-4th grade girls travel is team nearing the midway point of its season, notching a 3-1 record.

Coached by Derek Galway and Shawn Vincent, team members playing in the Western Maine Youth Basketball League are Mia Beaudoin, Sienna Cifelli, Elizabeth Galway, Emily Poulin, Charlotte Ranger, Ellen Shea, Emelia Vincent and Sage Yarnevich.

They started the season with a 28-26 victory over Wilton in double overtime on Dec. 1 as Galway had 21 points to lead the team. Emelia Vincen had three points while Emily Poulin and Charlotte Ranger each had two points. Galway led Auburn-Lewiston again on Dec. 8 with 17 points in a 27-17 victory over Oxford Hills. Cifelli chipped in with six points while Ranger had four points. Galway put in a season-high 22 points in the 37-14 win over Area Youth Sports on Dec. 15. Shea had eight points while Ranger had five and Beaudoin had two. The team suffered its first loss on Dec. 29 losing 30-29 to Wilton. Galway had 15 points while Ranger had 10 and Poulin finished with four points.

