DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m happy to let you know that the Boyds Bear that was purchased at our craft fair at 6th Street Church and then accidentally left behind (Dec. 17 Sun Spots) was reunited with its new owner just two days after the column came out. Thank you for all you do. — Peg, no town

ANSWER: Yay! Thanks for letting us know.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am a student at Cascade Christian School and I am writing a report on the state of Maine. We are responsible for gathering as much information as we can about your state. If any readers can help me by sending pictures, post cards, used license plates, facts, products, etc. from your state, it would be greatly appreciated. Please send the materials to Alexa G. in care of Cascade Christian School, 601 9th Ave., S.W., Puyallup, WA., 98372 — Alexa, Puyallup, Washington

ANSWER: I hope many Sun Spots readers will participate in this student’s project. I once was a 5th grader doing this … many moons ago. I was assigned the state of Iowa and through the project, I received information about farming and 4H. I am friends with the person who helped me to this day.

If you need ideas, how about sending copies of Down East and Discover Magazines, needhams, maple syrup, photos of the coast, whoopie pies … I love the thought of loading this young student up with lots of Maine goods! Perhaps you could work with a few friends and go together on a package and mailing costs. Let’s show her how generous Mainers can be!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there anyone out there who can teach me how to sew with fake fur? Please call me at 375-3439. — Reta, no town

ANSWER: If you use a computer, you can watch a YouTube video or two (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSU_e2sxn2A and (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mc-NB6GCLtQ) . There is also a great tutorial here: https://www.fabric.com/blog/sewing-101-tips-for-sewing-faux-fur/ . Another place to ask for help would be Hobby Lobby (782-6026) and Joann Fabrics and Crafts (783-1066) in Auburn.

Readers, if you’re a seamstress with faux fur experience, it would be great if you could help this lady.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We have an antique Seth Thomas clock and are looking for a clock repair and cleaning person, preferably in the Farmington area. — Peter, Farmington

ANSWER: This is one of the most frequently asked questions in Sun Spots Land and I can (forgive me) set my watch by the question coming in every year right about this time, which I find to be interesting. As a matter of fact, I just answered another reader about clock repair people in the Christmas Eve Sun Spots, but I’m happy to share what I have in my Rolodex again.

Recommended, reliable clock repair people are Rohman Clockworks at 350 Minot Ave. in Auburn (784-1211), Harry Hepburn in Harrison (583-2821), and Ken Rice of Tic-n-Time on Route 302 in North Windham (892-1263).

Both Rohman Clockworks and Harry make house calls. Harry also has drop-off and pick-up spots for smaller clocks in Gray, Wiscasset and Windham if you can’t get to his shop in Harrison. He says he has been repairing clocks since 1968 and is the president of the Maine Chapter of the National Watch & Clock Association. Readers, if you know of anyone else, please write in.

