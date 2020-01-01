Humane society announces raffle winners

LEWISTON — The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society has announced winners of their “Cold Paws, Warm Heart” annual raffle.

With over $10,900 in tickets sales, the winners were Sharon Griffith of Harpswell, $500 home heating assistance and a handmade quilt; Susan Mancine of Jay, $300 home heating assistance; Kim Bright of Mechanic Falls, $200 home heating assistance; and Elaine Doucette of Benton, $100 home heating assistance. All proceeds from the raffle directly benefit the humane society.

The shelter is at 55 Strawberry Ave. Those interested in learning more about volunteering or adopting an animal should call 207-783-2311, visit www.SavingPetsInMaine.org or www.facebook/GAHumane.

Lewiston Senior Cribbage League results

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Dec. 26 are: First place, Aaron Burke and Bob Masse ; second, Dan Dumont and Alan Treworgy; third, Edith Chambers and Jeannine Newcomb; fourth, Val Madore and Bob Tremblay; and fifth, Gil Cote and Henry Maheux.

League play is at 9 a.m. Thursdays and players are encouraged to go early for practice at the Lewiston Armory/Lewiston Senior Center, 60 Central Ave. Doors open at 8 a.m. Call Roger Labbe at 207-212-9253 for more information.

Lewiston Bridge Club play results announced

LEWISTON — Results for the Tuesday Bridge Club game on Dec. 24 were as follows: Three tables in play with winner, first in A, Paul Sherman and Tom Goodwin; second in A, David Lock and Fred Letourneau. The club meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the Seniors Center, 60 Central Ave. All level of players are welcome and a partner is guaranteed.

Donations needed for interfaith chapel repair

CARRABASSET VALLEY — The Sugarloaf Interfaith Chapel, known locally as the R. H. Bell Interfaith Chapel, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is in need of donations for repair work and improvements.

Dick Bell, a member of the original board of directors at Sugarloaf and of the Sugarloaf Ski Club, formed the corporation in 1968. The main tenant, Sugarloaf Area Christian Ministry, provides services year-round and Our Lady of the Lakes provides Catholic Masses Dec. 1 through Palm Sunday. The chapel is also home to the Sugarloaf Ski Patrol and hosts weddings, funerals, celebrations of life, counseling meetings and other community events.

The revenues help pay for routine maintenance on the building, but are insufficient to fund the major repairs and improvements the chapel needs to continue to serve the community on an ongoing basis. The Board of Directors recently approved replacement of the failing interior windows and, with the assistance of the chapel’s tenants, has identified other projects that need to be completed in the near future, including replacement of the exterior siding, windows and insulation; repair and reconstruction of the building’s decks; replacement of the carpeting; and upgrades to the heating and electrical systems. The board is seeking funding from various sources, but these needed repairs and improvements cannot be undertaken without the assistance of friends and neighbors of the Chapel.

Donations, made payable to Sugarloaf Interfaith Chapel, may be sent to 5085 Access Road #20, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947.

YWCA offering American Red Cross lifeguard training

LEWISTON — YWCA Central Maine is offering an American Red Cross Lifeguard Training — Blended Learning class from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Monday, Jan. 18 to 20. Deadline for registration is Sunday, Jan. 5. Cost is $350.

The new Blended Learning Lifeguard Training format allows participants age 15 and older to become a certified lifeguard in time for spring employment. Participants will spend 10 to 12 hours working at their own pace online, then come in and demonstrate skills learned for prevention and rescue of swimmers, including providing the emergency skills of first aid and CPR. The class allows participants to spend less time in the classroom and more time in the pool.

Prerequisites include completion of a 300-yard swim, treading water and timed deep water object removal. All components are valid for two years.

Call 207-795-4050 to register and email [email protected] with questions.

Healthy cooking class announced at Ark

LEWISTON — A “Healthy Holiday Cooking” class will be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, presented by Michael and Sonya Tardiff, at The Ark, 791 Lisbon St. The class is free.

To register, call Janet at 603-759-1994 or email [email protected] For more information, visit www.lewistonark.com

Two Rangeley Adult Ed classes set in January

RANGELEY — There is still time to sign up for two Rangeley Adult Education classes:

Learn to Cook International Cuisine Like a Pro: Tuesdays with Mike Flewelling starting Tuesday, Jan. 7. Cost is $100 for four classes.

Tai Chi: Thursdays with Stephanie Chu starting Jan. 9 and running every Thursday until spring. Cost is $10 a class.

Both classes are located in Downtown Rangeley. Call 207 670-5240 or email [email protected] for more information, Check Facebook – Rangeley Bucket List for regular updates.

