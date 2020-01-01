Speaker scheduled at Democratic committee meeting

FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Democratic Committee (FCDC) will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Mallett School. There will be a surprise speaker as well as discussion of plans for the caucus to be held on March 8.

At its December gathering, the FCDC hosted Betsy Sweet, who is running in the Democratic primary for the Senate seat held by Susan Collins. Sweet highlighted the roles she played in creating Maine’s Clean Elections law and the first in the nation medical leave act. She also spoke about her progressive vision for the future and the issues she hopes to focus on as senator, touching on, among others, Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, visit http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com or contact Chair Lisa Lisius at [email protected]. Meetings are open to the public, and all are invited.

Danville Junction Grange to meet Jan. 9

AUBURN — Members of Danville Junction Grange will meet at the hall on Thursday, Jan. 9, for 6 p.m. dessert. The business meeting will start at 7. A program will be provided by Lecturer Norma Meserve.

Members are reminded to bring coupons for troops, pennies, soda can tabs and donations for PAL.

If the meeting should be canceled because of bad weather, it will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Winthrop Chamber to discuss long-term care

WINTHROP — The Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber January breakfast meeting will focus on how to plan for long-term care when Winthrop Attorney Daniel J. Eccher will speak Thursday, Jan. 9, on how to navigate the system.

Eccher, who specializes in elder law and is a partner with Levey, Wagley, Putman & Eccher, PA, said, “Many families are broadsided by a sudden need for a loved one to receive long-term care services, either in their home or in a facility. It is with advanced planning that I can help them the most.” Eccher added, “But we can even help families save assets when the elder is on the facility doorstep or already admitted.”

The breakfast will be held from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. at the Winthrop Commerce Center Community, 16 Commerce Plaza. To kick off the New Year, the breakfast will be free. Community members and business owners are invited.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 207-377-8020 or [email protected] If the local schools are closed due to inclement weather, the Chamber breakfast talk will be postponed.

« Previous

Next »