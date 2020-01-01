Once again, I must express my support for Central Maine Power’s plan to bring hydropower from Quebec through Maine to Massachusetts.

The public hearing before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dealing with that proposed plan has further convinced me that it is feasible, and that it is a positive step forward for both Maine and Massachusetts, with regard to clean energy while providing a significant amount of “whoopie pies to the involved communities.”

At that public hearing, Tom Saviello made it seem that CMP’s compensation to the “directly involved communities” was miniscule. Regardless of the financial benefits, the project is still a “go” as another step forward in dealing with a major issue — climate change.

We are not going to destroy the Maine woods and its wildlife anymore than we did in building the Maine Turnpike and/or the existing power line.

Edmund Lewis, Farmington

