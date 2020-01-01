100 Years Ago: 1920
The Old Year and the New Year was danced in by the Lewiston and Auburn Rotarians and by their wives and daughters, They dined 160 of them—at the DeWitt and then went over to Mrs. Heth’s dancing academy and made the newfangled dances look oldfashioned and occasionally Interweaving them with the Boston Fancy and Hulls Victory as though it were 1820 instead of 1920.
50 Years Ago: 1970
Holiday guests at the home of Mrs. Douglas Fosdick, 38 Hampton Ave, Auburn, are her two daughters and their families. Prof. and Mrs. Bradford Tuck and children, Benjamin Tuck and Cordelia Brackett Tuck of Anchorage, Alaska, and Mr. and Mrs. Takeshi Takahara and son, Jun Douglas. of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Prof. Tuck is a member of the faculty at Alaska Methodist University.
25 Years Ago: 1995
The Mollyockett Mixers Square Dance Club held its 20th News Year’s Eve dance over the weekend, caller Scott Williams said. The club members enjoy square dancing as a fun, healthy. smoke and chemical-free activity which also provides great exercise at the same time. It’s a great way to start the New Year.” The Mollockett Mixers Club meets once a month for dance and has different callers providing the step moves.
The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.
