WINTHROP — The driver of a vehicle that left Route 133 and crashed on New Year’s Day has died.

Police, who are not releasing the man’s name until his family has been notified, said a medical event may have been a factor in the single-vehicle accident.

The 75-year-old man was driving when his vehicle crossed the centerline of Route 133 in the Savage Hill area and went off the road and crashed, around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Peter Struck said the crash is in the early stages of investigation.

A passenger in the vehicle did not require transportation to the hospital.

Winthrop Police and Fire responded to the accident scene.

 

