Anna Pair walks her dog Toby past an igloo and a Donald Trump snowman, made by her husband, at her family’s home on Lake Auburn Avenue in Auburn on Wednesday. She said while they are on the fence about supporting the president, they like the conversation piece and hope to engage in civil discourse in what she thinks is a toxic political environment. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

