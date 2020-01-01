Ben Holmes, background, films his children and others as they head down the hill at Chestnut Park in Auburn Wednesday afternoon on the last day of school vacation. From left to right are, Annabelle Holmes, Nicholas Welborn, Keira Holmes, Zachary Holmes and Nathan Hudon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Nathan Hudon, back and Zachary Holmes get a faceful of snow as they slide down the hill at Chestnut Park in Auburn Wednesday afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Annabelle Holmes, middle, heads down the hill at Chestnut Park in Auburn Wednesday afternoon on the last day of school vacation. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Stella Carpentier, 18 months, of Auburn, is all smiles as she slides down the hill at Chestnut Park in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Annabelle Holmes back and her brother Zachary scream in delight as they rocket down the hill at Chestnut Park in Auburn, Maine Wednesday afternoon on the last day of school vacation January 1, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Ben Holmes and his daughter Keira slide down the hill at Chestnut Park in Auburn Wednesday afternoon on the last day of school vacation. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Brannen McGraw and his daughter Riley, of Auburn, right get set to head down the hill at Chestnut Park in Auburn Wednesday afternoon. At left is Zachary Holmes and Annabelle Holmes, left and Ben Holmes and his daughter Kiera. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Brannen McGraw and his daughter Riley, of Auburn, enjoy a ride together down the hill at Chestnut Park in Auburn Wednesday afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo