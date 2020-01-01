Charges

Lewiston

  • Aaren Dewitt-Villani, 21, listed as transient, on charges of arson and violating conditions of release, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sylvan Avenue and Sabattus Street.
  • Erika Haines, 29, of 230 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release, 5:25 p.m. Wednesday at 38 Walnut St.
  • Larino Jones, 50, of 176 Pine St., on a charge of domestic assault, 6:47 p.m. Tuesday at 164 Rideout Ave.
  • Dennis Oliver, 50, of 431 Main St., on a charge of domestic assault, 10:51 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
  • Jodi Anson, 36, of 15 Lincoln St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 8:22 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
  • Carolos Marquez, 18, of 156 Holland St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:20 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
  • Nicholas Burney, 34, of 242 Park St., on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a public way, 12:47 a.m. Wednesday on Park Street.
  • Ryan Birkbeck, 21, of 63 Rideout Ave., on charges of assault and domestic assault, 2:10 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
  • Karissa Bryant, 25, of 816 North Road, Bethel, on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 5 p.m. Wednesday at 129 Pine St.

Auburn

  • Eric Galarneau, 34, of 131 Bailey Hill Road, Poland, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:16 p.m. Wednesday at 1256 Hotel Road.
  • Ryan Mason, 19, of 297 Turner St., on charges of assault refusing to submit to arrest, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, 5:48 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
  • Jeremy Chamberlain, 21, of 37 Louise St., on charges of driving without a license, violating conditions of release, and driving while intoxicated, 10:42 p.m. Tuesday at Main and Elm streets.

Androscoggin County

  • Desiree Cordoba, 36, of 172 Portland Road, Gray, arrested by Lisbon police on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of a scheduled drug, 1:28 a.m. Wednesday on Route 196.
  • Brandon Burnham, 33, of Lewiston, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1:32 a.m. Wednesday at 71 Lisbon St.
  • David Burns, 36, of 182 Pine St., Lewiston, arrested by Maine State Police on charges of driving with a suspended license and refusing to stop for police, 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on Pine Street.
  • Melvin Blake, 25, listed as transient, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of unlawful drug possession, refusing to submit to arrest and assault, 4:52 a.m. Wednesday on High Street.

 

 

filed under:
police logs
