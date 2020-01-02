Agenda
Farmington Board of Selectmen
***Special meeting***
Tuesday, January 7, 6:30 p.m.
Item 1: Pledge of allegiance to the flag
Item 2: To review the following proposed 2020 departmental budgets:
A) Treasurer/Clerk M) Recycling
B) Cemeteries N) Administration
C) General assistance O) Committees and events
D) Assessing P) Municipal building
E) Code enforcement Q) T.A.N.
F) Police R) Other protections
G) Fire S) Debt service
H) Parks and recreation T) Legal reserve
I) Community center U) ADA reserve
J) Public works V) Contracts/public services
K) LORAP W) Outside agencies
L) Five year road program
Item 3: *To approve the minutes of December 10, 2019
Item 4: To discuss other business
