WEST PARIS — Start anew to explore spirituality, nature and humankind at the First Universalist Church of West Paris worship services at 9 a.m. Sundays. There are refreshments afterward. All are welcome to attend. The January schedule is as follows:

Jan. 5: “Renewing Our Journey,” led by the Rev. Fayre Stephenson. Remembering the year that has past and imagining the year to come, this service will be an exploration of hopes and dreams for the New Year.

Jan. 12: “In the Midst of Winter,” led by guest speaker, Cynthia Reedy. The sermon is about how memories and perception and understanding of those memories changes as lives unfold. The idea came from a quote from Albert Camus: “In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there is something stronger — something better, pushing right back.”

Jan. 19: “Why We Can’t Wait,” led by Stephenson. Using Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s book, “Why We Can’t Wait,” the service will be a celebration of Dr. King’s legacy and an appreciation of his vision of freedom and equality that

can be.

Jan. 26: “Mindfulness,” led by guest speaker, the Rev. Fred Jordan. As Universalists, the living traditions grow and draw from many traditions. Jordan will delve into some gifts from Buddhism, and look, in an introductory way, at how the practice of mindfulness and yoga can offer solutions to stress and challenges of everyday lives.

For more information about the church and services, contact Marta Clements, 207-674-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford, 207-674-3442, [email protected]

« Previous