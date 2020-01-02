100 Years Ago: 1920

Philibert Roy, who drives for Atherton Furniture Co. was cranking his Ford Wednesday when It kicked back, breaking his arm. This is the second time in a year that he has had this misfortune.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A local man was one of the ” featured performers when the Ice Capades opened last week at the Boston Garden. Richard Gilbert, son of Origene Gilbert of 20 Eaton St., of Lewiston, appears nightly with skating star Faye Strutt who has already won acclaim at the 30th-anniversary edition of the Ice Capades. Both are former members of the Corps de Ballet. Gilbert and a former partner, Pamela Glyan of Topsham were four-time New England pair champions. Miss Glynn was 16 and Gilbert, 18 when they started out as an acrobat team in less than three months as a skating team they passed the bronze test, went on to win the Eastern Senior Pair. Championship in January 1963 and passed their silver test on March 1.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A snowstorm delayed Gov-elect Angus King’s return from a Florida vacation Monday but an aide said he would be back time to announce more than a dozen appointments to top posts in the new administration. The governor-elect had been scheduled to return to Maine around noon. but his flight was diverted to Philadelphia. according to spokesman Dennis Bailey who anticipated a delay of several hours.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

