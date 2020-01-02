Archies Best Bethel in OT, MVRBL
In the most competitive and exciting game of the week, Archies (4-0) was able to outlast Bethel (2-2) in overtime, 111-106, in what is always a dog fight. Craig Derouche dropped in 34 points (3 threes) to lead his team to victory. Assisting were Garrett Clemmer 24 points, Glen Dubois 20 (5 threes), Kindle Bonsall 16 and Brett Archibald 13. Bethel was led by Dom Haines with 29 points (3 threes), Sean Caddigan 25, Blake Rothwell 24 (3 threes) and Jarrett Bean 17 (3 threes).
Wentworth Woodworking/Mac’s Car Wash (2-2) soundly defeated Jay (1-3), 98-63. WW was led by Joe Gaudreau with 26 points (8 threes), Rickey White 24, Matt Newell 19 and Deion Cheers 12. Jay’s Jake Turner had 26 points (6 threes) and Cliff Turner 17 (5 threes).
E&E Awards (2-2) easily defeated Ballers (0-4), 90-45. Nick St Germain had a comfortable 21 inside points followed by Jon Benjamin with 17 (3 threes), Jeremy St Germain 14, Tyler Chaisson 12 and Nate Shultz 11. Ballers top scorers were Draven Finnegan 19 points (5 threes) and Mike Pare 12 points.
The Hotel Rumford (3-1) dominated Bessey Desgins (2-2) in the 2nd half and cruised to a 112-71 victory. Kinsey Durgin hit for 31 points (6 threes) to lead the victors. He was followed by Tom Danylik with 21, JT Taylor and Eric Canwell 12 each, Scott New 11 (3 threes), and Craig Milledge and Brad Marshall 10 each.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Target date for Mid Coast, MaineHealth merger delayed, but moving ahead
-
Uncategorized
Portland woman charged with OUI after Route 1 crash in Woolwich
-
Crime
Man charged with aggravated attempted murder in Waterville police shooting
-
Advertiser Democrat
Cornell recognizes Hebron student with award
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills Law celebrates ugly sweaters