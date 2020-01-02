Archies Best Bethel in OT, MVRBL

In the most competitive and exciting game of the week, Archies (4-0) was able to outlast Bethel (2-2) in overtime, 111-106, in what is always a dog fight. Craig Derouche dropped in 34 points (3 threes) to lead his team to victory. Assisting were Garrett Clemmer 24 points, Glen Dubois 20 (5 threes), Kindle Bonsall 16 and Brett Archibald 13. Bethel was led by Dom Haines with 29 points (3 threes), Sean Caddigan 25, Blake Rothwell 24 (3 threes) and Jarrett Bean 17 (3 threes).

Wentworth Woodworking/Mac’s Car Wash (2-2) soundly defeated Jay (1-3), 98-63. WW was led by Joe Gaudreau with 26 points (8 threes), Rickey White 24, Matt Newell 19 and Deion Cheers 12. Jay’s Jake Turner had 26 points (6 threes) and Cliff Turner 17 (5 threes).

E&E Awards (2-2) easily defeated Ballers (0-4), 90-45. Nick St Germain had a comfortable 21 inside points followed by Jon Benjamin with 17 (3 threes), Jeremy St Germain 14, Tyler Chaisson 12 and Nate Shultz 11. Ballers top scorers were Draven Finnegan 19 points (5 threes) and Mike Pare 12 points.

The Hotel Rumford (3-1) dominated Bessey Desgins (2-2) in the 2nd half and cruised to a 112-71 victory. Kinsey Durgin hit for 31 points (6 threes) to lead the victors. He was followed by Tom Danylik with 21, JT Taylor and Eric Canwell 12 each, Scott New 11 (3 threes), and Craig Milledge and Brad Marshall 10 each.

filed under: