Thank You for a Great 2019

As we bring this year to a close we just want to thank our wonderful OES Community for another amazing year. 2019 has brought us lots of exciting academic adventures, wonderful field trips to extend our learning, amazing family engagement opportunities, and lots of new faces as part of our school family. The staff and students of Oxford Elementary School appreciate the support we get from parents, grandparents, community members, bus drivers, and everyone else we have the pleasure of working with on a daily basis. We hope that your holidays are filled with friends, family and time to relax and enjoy the season. Here is to an amazing 2020! It’s going to be the best year yet!

Another Day at Robert’s Farm

Ms. Nicholas’ class went to Robert’s Farm this week and went on a beautiful winter hike, looking for animal prints. They also did some fun animal adaptations experiments and learned how mimicry, blubber, and waxy feathers help an animal to survive. A big thank you to Emily Eastman for this amazing opportunity!



Reading Buddy Ornament Making – Kindergarten & Sixth Grade

Kindergarten and 6th grade Reading Buddies spent time this week making ornaments together. Mrs.Cyr’s 6th graders made the dough and shared holiday excitement with Mrs. Irving’s class after buddies read with each other.



Help Your Child Succeed In School: Build the Habit of Good Attendance Early

Did you know?

*Starting in kindergarten, too many absences can cause children to fall behind in school.

*Missing 10 percent (or about 18 days) can make it harder to learn to read.

*Students can still fall behind if they miss just a day or two every few weeks (and can equal 18 days very quickly)

*Absences can affect the whole classroom if the teacher has to slow down learning to help children catch up.

Attending school regularly helps children feel better about school-and themselves. Start building this habit so they learn right away that going to school on time, every day is important.

What You Can Do:

*Set a regular bedtime and morning routine.

*Lay out clothes and pack backpacks the night before.

*Introduce your child to his or her teachers before school starts to help with the transition.

*Don’t let your child stay home unless he or she is truly sick. Sometimes stomachaches can be a sign of anxiety and not a reason to stay home.

*If your child seems anxious to go to school, talk to teachers, school counselors or other parents for advice on how to help your child feel more comfortable and excited about learning.

*Avoid medical appointments and extended trips when school is in session.

Good attendance will help your child do well in school, college and at work.



Fourth and Fifth Graders Skype with Author Kate Messner

On December 5, fourth and fifth graders had the amazing opportunity to read the first four chapters and skype with Kate Messner regarding her upcoming book, “Chirp.” Kate Messner was able to share her research about cricket farms with students. We learned crickets have a lot of protein and are healthy for you, only male crickets chirp, and we also learned where Kate got many of her ideas for the book. We always enjoy our time with Kate Messner who is one of our former OES Reads authors! We are looking forward to finishing her book!



Important Upcoming Dates

Saturday, December 21-Wednesday, January 1 – No School. Winter Break

Thursday, January 2 – First Day Back from Winter Break

