The Oxford Hills Bridge club met on Friday at 9:15 at the Rec Center for their annual Christmas party and had 6 tables of bridge. The winners were 1St in A- Dottie Kelleher and Mike True; 2nd in A- Les Buzzell and John Hackett; 3rd in A and first in C- Steve and B.J. Cavicchi; 4th in A and first in B- Dick Allen and Rick Verrill; 2nd in B- Paul Kahl and Mark Leinonen; and 2nd in C- Linda Smith and Claire Lyons. We play every Friday and all are welcome. A partner is guaranteed. Call Pat Quinn at 207-461-5788 for more information.

