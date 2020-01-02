NORWAY — SCORE Oxford Hills will hold a free small business workshop on Maine Technology Institute Funding Options from 9-10 a.m. Jan. 8 at the Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St.

MTI offers grants, loans, equity investments and services to support Maine’s innovation economy. They support new ideas, products, or methods with the potential to grow and diversify Maine’s economy and increase the number of quality jobs throughout the state through direct support of innovators and through the support of programs and infrastructure that encourage innovation.

For more information and to register, visit oxfordhills.score.org or email [email protected]

