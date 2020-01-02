To The Editor:

Thank You All,

As I wrap up 2019, I want to take time to look back at all the programs, special events, and improvements to the parks, recreational facilities and cemeteries over this past year. I am grateful to all those who have been involved or contributed to their success or improvements.

A special thanks to the New Balance Foundation for their generous contributions again this year.

And to those who have coached, kept score, dressed up at events, worked behind the scenes to make things happen, gardeners, planners, the business participation, financial supporters and everyone in between, I want to simply and sincerely say, ‘Thank You and Best Wishes for the New Year’.

Debra Partridge

Director Parks, Recreation & Cemeteries

Norway

