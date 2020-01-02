Two Auburn Middle School students Owen Galway, left, and Diing Maiwen were named to the Dirigo Fall Basketball League’s 7th/8th all-star team. Submitted photo

 

AUBURN — Two Auburn Middle School students were named to the Dirigo Fall Basketball League’s 7th/8th all-star team. Owen Galway, left, and Diing Maiwen played their final game in Waterville Nov. 17. Another teammate, sixth-grader Akol Maiwen, also was named to the all-star roster. All three have played Auburn-Lewiston YMCA basketball for several years. Other members of their Maine Basketball Club, coached by Derek Galway and Rick Smith, were Aiden Jordan, Chase Scammon, Jackson Landry, Josh Smith and Max Kimble. The team placed sixth in their division, playing two games each weekend from Sept. 28 through Nov. 2. Teams matched up at a variety of venues from Saco to Bangor, with more than 150 teams participating in the boys’ division.

