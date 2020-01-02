NORWAY — Saturday late day yoga offered at Roberts Farm Preserve.

In recognition of the winter solstice, Sophie Maamouri of Blue Heron Synergies led the first yoga class in the warming hut at Roberts Farm Preserve last Saturday. The Western Foothills Land Trust was able to expand with hut in 2019 thanks to talented local carpenters and a grant from the Quimby Family Foundation. The expanded warming hut, heated by a Jotul wood stove donated by Jotul North America, is large enough to accommodate 10 practitioners.

The Trust will continue to offer yoga from 5-6 p.m. on Saturdays throughout the winter with Sophie and with Marie. Space is limited so pre-registration is encouraged, [email protected] $10 donation requested for the hour-long session. Roberts Farm Preserve is located at 64 Roberts Road, Norway.

