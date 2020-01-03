Franklin County Democrats to meet

FARMINGTON — The next meeting of the Franklin County Democratic Committee will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Mallett School in Farmington. There will be an important surprise speaker as well as discussion of plans for the caucus to be held on March 8.

At its December gathering, the FCDC hosted Betsy Sweet, who is running in the Democratic primary for the Senate seat currently held by Susan Collins. Sweet highlighted the roles she played in creating Maine’s Clean Elections law and the first-in-the-nation medical leave act. She also spoke about her progressive vision for the future and the issues she hopes to focus on as senator, touching on, among others, Medicare for all and the Green New Deal.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, go to, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com or contact chair Lisa Lisius at [email protected]. Meetings are open to the public and all are invited.

