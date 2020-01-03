CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A new exhibition by Jillian Herrigel opens January 2 at the Carrabassett Valley Library and Community Center. The exhibition features 15 acrylic paintings and will be on display until February 28. A Wine & Cheese Reception will be held Friday evening, February 21 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Jillian Herrigel’s work reflects her intuitive reaction to a scene or idea. Her reaction involves combining color, shape, and line through a process that she considers to be somewhat inexplicable. Inspiration for her paintings can be anything from the mundane to the beautiful, with results that allow the viewer to form his or her own interpretations of or reaction to- not every creation connects to its original idea, and different concepts and representations often emerge.

