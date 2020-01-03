ATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations in Oxford County as a result of the extreme cold, temperature fluctuations and winterkill from Dec. 1, 2018, through April 20, 2019.

Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. With the exception of aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.74% for small businesses and 2.75% for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years. These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.

For more information and forms, go to Disasterloan.sba.gov or call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.

