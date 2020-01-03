FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome its first baby of 2020, Henry Nickolas. Dr. Susan Kearing and nurse midwife JennieLea Hanna of Franklin Health Women’s Care attended the birth of Henry, an 8 pound, 1.5-ounce baby boy who was born at 11:44 p.m. on January 1.

Henry is the second child for parents Carina and Eugene of Rangeley.

As Franklin Memorial Hospital’s first baby of 2020, Henry’s family was presented with a quilt and infant spoon, as well as a baby frame, a 4-piece clothing set, Zutano pants, and animal print and alphabet prints provided by the Calico Patch.

In addition to the distinction of being one of the first babies born in 2020 in Maine, Henry will be awarded a $500 Alfond Grant that may go toward the child’s future higher educational expenses. For additional details go to NextGenforME.com.

Due to privacy concerns, the parents do not wish to provide their last name or a photograph.

Franklin Memorial Hospital is part of the MaineHealth family, a not-for-profit integrated health system. With more than 19,000 employees, MaineHealth is the largest health system in northern New England and provides preventive care, diagnosis and treatment to 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire.

