NORTH ANSON — DJ Douglass poured in a game-high 22 points to lead Lisbon to a 61-50 MVC boys basketball win over Carrabec on Friday.

Douglass drained four 3-pointers. Corey Wiers and Ring Ring added eigth points apiece for the Greyhounds (4-2).

Luke Carey scored 21 points for the Cobras (1-8) and Dan Handley added 12 points and Eli Canales scored nine.

Rangeley 67, Islesboro 33

ISLESBORO — Junior guard Kenneth Thompson drained a game-high 19 points to lead Rangeley to a 67-33 victory over Islesboro in boys basketball action Friday.

The Lakers (6-1) steamrolled to a 22-0 lead after one quarter and 36-6 after two. Freshman guard Trevor Dolbier contributed 13 points in the game for Rangeley.

The Eagles (1-4) picked up the tempo in the second half and were ouscored only 31-27 after intermission. Guard Alex Watson recorded 10 points for Islesboro.

Hall-Dale 71, Dirigo 52

FARMMINGDALE — Defensive pressure in the third quarter helped the Bulldogs pull away and take the Mountain Valley Conference win over the Cougars.

Josh Nadeau had 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Hall-Dale (5-2). Patrick Rush led the Bulldogs with 16 points.

Charlie Houghton topped Dirigo (2-6) with 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeley 80, Islesboro 11

ISLESBORO — Winnie LaRochelle scored 28 points to lead the unbeaten Lakers to a blowout win over the Eagles.

Lauren Eastlack scored 22 points, while Emily Eastlack added 17 points for Rangeley (9-0).

Sophia Lau led Isleboro (0-3) with nine points.

