100 Years Ago: 1920

Edward A. Beck, city manager of Auburn. will be retained as manager at a special meeting of the city council, which will be held in the mayor’s office at five o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Salary will be made satisfactory lo Mr. Beck—in other words, he will be paid $3,600 from the city and permission for the sewer board to engage Mr. Beck’s services for $1,500 per year.

50 years ago: 1970

An auction conducted Friday afternoon at a meeting of the YWCA Evergreen Club provided much enjoyment for the members. Charles Morse auctioned off a great variety of items. including homemade food and home-grown vegetables, and Edward Lacourse served as treasurer. Immediately following the luncheon, Mrs. Dawn Grant played for group singing, assisted by Mrs. Abbie Bernier and Mrs. Ethel Conley, and then Mrs. Grant and Mrs. Conley entertained with a piano duet.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Androscoggin County Commission will meet Monday at 7 pm in the County Building. Among the items on the agenda Is nomination of the commission chairman. Emile Jacques of Lewiston currently chairs the three-member commission.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

