100 Years Ago: 1920

Secretary Westervelt of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce is booked to speak before the directors of the Bath Chamber of Commerce, Friday night on the activities of the Auburn organization.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Plans for the annual Auburn Firemen’s Ball are well underway with Pvt. Gerald G. Blanchard as the chairman of the event which takes place at Lewiston Memorial Armory on Saturday night, Feb 7. The doors will open for the ball at 7:30 pm. and there will be dancing from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets have been on sale at all Auburn fire stations with Pvt. Roger Poulin of Bradman St. serving as ticket chairman.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Robert Tiner, recently appointed police chief Monday after serving as acting chief for eight months, said he has no major changes in mind for the department, “Things are working said, Tiner. “If It’s not broke. don’t fix it.” However. Tiner said he is working on year-end budgetary matters and trying to contend with a manpower shortage. the result of resignations and retirements. “I’ve already made some changes in the work schedule to supplement patrol coverage In the evening,” he said Tuesday.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

