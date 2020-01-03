100 Years Ago: 1920

More than a hundred couples enjoyed the New Year’s dance given by the Degree of Pocahontas last evening, with Berry’s 7-piece orchestra furnishing the music. The fanfare of the evening was the Leap Year dance at midnight, with the men not being allowed upon the floor unless asked to dance by the ladies.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The retail price of gasoline which at some times dropped a cent a gallon just before the Christmas season at both Lewiston and Auburn now has gone back up by two cents a gallon Some stations now are selling minor grade gasoline for 31,9 cents, and for a short time, the price was driven to 29.9 cents at some stations. Other stations have been selling the regular gasoline for 32.9 cents and now some new price signs of 35.9 cents have appeared.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The City Council Wednesday voted to rezone a large parcel of land at Turner Street and Mount Auburn Avenue to make the land easier to market. The current zoning — called cluster development — sets forth certain building requirements that have discouraged development and made the land difficult to sell because it makes some land to remain undeveloped. The council’s vote turned the land, one of the List undeveloped lots ln the Auburn Mall areal, into a general business zone. Property owner William Plummer has been unsuccessful in marketing the parcel for several years. despite intense commercial development on several nearby lots. Some residents from the nearby residential area. which includes Dewy, Bowdoin, Yale, Bates and West Dartmouth have voiced concerns at a Dec. 13 Planning Board meeting about the impact of any new development.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: