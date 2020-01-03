100 Years Ago: 1920

The home service section of the Red Cross has received from the Boston headquarters a warning against a man who claims to be an agent of the War Risk Bureau and other matters.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Women’s Auxiliary of the East Auburn Community Unit is meeting Sunday at eight o’clock at the Grange Hall for a Christmas Swap Party. Each member is expected that all will attend this pleasant post-holiday social meeting, and are to bring a small gift-wrapped article for exchange. President Mrs. Marilyn Duperey. the officers and executive board members will serve special holiday refreshments.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Gov Angus King spent his first day in office reasserting hie theme that “Maine is on the move.” voicing the refrain as he welcomed legislative leaders and other guests to the Blaine House and as he swore In a new attorney general. The morning after being sworn in himself, King held a brunch Friday for foreign diplomats who were Invited to his inauguration and business representatives from Maine. serving up quiche and a pledge to foster overseas trade ties. King touted increased trade and economic development as a top priority of the new administration. “I hope that the symbolism is not lost,” King said in addressing his guests, noting that the business brunch was his first °major event as chief executive. Nonetheless, as King spoke. the Department of Economic and Community Development remained one of the few Cabinet-level agencies for which a permanent commissioner has not yet been proposed. The new governor said he would be making two trips abroad a year to promote trade opportunities in Maine. and that he thought it was important to do so, even if that draws criticism about gubernatorial junkets.

