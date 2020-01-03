100 Years Ago: 1920

It Is learned In Lewiston that Governor Milliken has nominated F. X. Marcotte for another term of six years to the Lewiston Police examination. The nomination must be confirmed by the governor’s council, but this is just a formality.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Gene Benner of Auburn, the pass-catching. record-setting end for the University of Maine. football team, was the guest of honor and the speaker Thursday night at a meeting of the Androscoggin Valley Maine Club at Steckinos Restaurant. Benner of Auburn was named on the All-New England teams and got an honorable mention for the Edward Little All American team. Benner was presented a football by ELHS principal, Alfred N. Savignano on behalf of the football team, and he received a desk set from the Maine Club. An Auburn player, he became the tenth highest scorer in Maine football history.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Wanted: Lewison’s oldest citizen. Must be 94 years old or more, born in the town, lived most of life within the city to be honored at the Bicentennial Banquet. Short of putting a classified in the newspaper. the Bicentennial Committee is trying all venues to find the oldest living person born and raised in Lewiston. The undertaking is being led by Claudette Chamberland who has served as Bicentennial Chairman, Rick LaChapelle’s main assistant “We’d like someone born Lewiston. but they don’t necessarily have to live here now” says Chamberland. who added the search thus far has produced a 105-year-old man. Chamberland has called all nursing homes and checked with the city clerk’s office.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

