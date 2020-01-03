AUBURN – Robert “Bob” Panzino, 47, passed away after a prolonged illness on December 29, 2019, at The Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn with his family by his side. Bob was born in Lewiston on July 12, 1972, the youngest son of the late Onile Panzino of Lewiston and Shirley Horton of Texas. Bob worked in manufacturing most of his life. He began his career at Supreme Slipper, working alongside his brother, where he quickly rose to a supervisor position. He then worked at LA Molding in a supervisory role where he first made L.L. Bean boots; in his late 20s he was recruited to work as a supervisor at United Rotary Brush in Ohio where he was later promoted to Plant Manager. In 2011 Bob returned home to Maine where he took a job at LLBean as a Front Line supervisor to ironically make Bean Boots once again. It was reported time and time again by Bob’s employees about what a wonderful boss he was. He was admired and respected due to his work ethic and willingness to work alongside his employees and was nominated several times for “Bean’s Best” employees. Bob was always a family man and adored his children. He introduced them to the world of fishing, snowmobiling, four-wheeling and camping through trips to the same campground he attended as a child. He also spent his time enjoying the beautiful Maine wilderness in his family cabin in Jackman, Maine. Bob was an avid bass fisherman and cherished the time he spent out on the water. Bob was the kind of man who would drop everything to support a friend and had a huge positive impact on everyone he met. He was a good listener and a great mediator. His calm demeanor made him easy to talk with and a confidant to many. Bob was a loving father and brother, always putting family first. He had a way of making every problem seem surmountable regardless of how difficult or complicated the situation was. He was always saying “it’s going to be fine – we got this”. In August of 2018 Rob was diagnosed with a very advanced cancer. Though his diagnosis was devastating, Bob fought valiantly to have as much time as possible with his family, beating the odds for almost 17 months. Bob left this world a better place and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his three children, Karissa Panzino of Gorham, and Kyle and Kaylee Panzino of Litchfield. He had four siblings, Sandy Griffin of Jacksonville, Fla., William Panzino of Auburn, Laura Panzino of Phoenix, Ariz. and Darlene Panzino of South Portland. Bob also is survived by his ex-wife, Kristen Bisson of Litchfield, and a niece and nephew from Auburn. Finally, we would like to give special thanks to his many close friends who were incredibly supportive during this past year – you know who you are – thank you. You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Bob’s guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 4-7 p.m., at The Fortin Group/Plummer Merrill Funeral Home in Auburn. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday at 2 p.m. A Service of The Fortin Group/Plummer Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine 04210. 783-8545Donations may be made to: The St. Mary’s Oncology Department, Campus Avenue, Lewiston, Maine 04240.

