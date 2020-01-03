PERKINS TOWNSHIP – Deborah M. Woodsum, 62, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Windham, ME after a courageous battle with cancer. She resided on School Street in Perkins Township, ME. Born in Portland, ME on August 17, 1957 she was a daughter of Robert and Marjorie (Winslow) Holmes. She was a graduate of Oxford Hills High School class of 1975. She worked at Norway Footwear for over 20 years. Her passions included her log cabin, fishing, Red Sox, traveling, collecting Garfield, and having her grandchildren during school vacations. Survivors include her daughter Jamie White of Windham, ME, three grandchildren Tameika Girardin, Kerrianna Girardin and Keegan White Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com. A Celebration of her life will be held from 12 PM to 4 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the American Legion, 12 Church Street, So. Paris, Maine. Interment in the spring will be at the Elm Vale Cemetery in Waterford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 3 Franklin St., P. O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276.

