LEWISTON – Gloria M. Grenham, 71, of Lewiston peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday December 29, 2019. She was born in Lewiston on October 17, 1948 a daughter of the late Edward and Jeanne (Bouchard) Hebert. She grew up in Lewiston and attended local schools. She was a graduate of Lewiston High School. She later married Matthew Grenham in Lewiston and they raised their three sons together. Gloria was a homemaker who took great pride in tending to the needs of her family and home for many years. She will always be remembered for her love of taking care of her house, both inside and out, playing board games and making puzzles. She will be sadly missed.Gloria is survived by her three sons, Brian, Greg and Scott. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren, Matthew, Brian, Cricket and Maryellen, her four siblings, Louella, Joanne, Barbara and Dan and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her children’s father, Matthew Grenham and her brother, Richard Hebert.Condolences and fond memories of Gloria may be shared at www.thefortingrouplewiston.comVisitation will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Friday May 15, 2020 from 5-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church in Lewiston on Saturday May 16, 2020 at 11am followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery also in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

