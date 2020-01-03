BETHEL – Janet (Janie) Shepard Vogt passed peacefully Dec. 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her five children and loving husband of 68 years. Born in Norway, Maine Sept. 25, 1926, she attended local schools and Colby-Sawyer College. For many years she managed Shepard’s Camps on Lake Pennessewassee with her mother Harriet and sister Mary.

Janie married Frank A. Vogt Jr Oct. 24, 1951. They raised their family of five in Bethel where Frank taught at Gould Academy and Janie created a comfortable home for her family.

Janie will be remembered for her gentle and considerate heart and her quick wit.

Her passion was gardening in the English Cottage style. She welcomed visitors near and far to her beautiful grounds. Her gardens were featured in local and national publications.

Skilled in needlework, her intricately patterned sweaters continue to comfort her family. Her detailed cross-stitch work graces the walls of family homes.

Janie enjoyed athletics both as a basketball player in her youth and as a devoted fan to her children and grandchildren. She attended countless sporting events. She excelled at scrabble and loved to gather the family around a puzzle on a winter night.

Janie is survived by her husband Frank; son Dan Vogt and wife Jennifer of Colchester, Vt., daughters Cayte Vogt of Bethel , Susan Vogt Brooks and husband Doug of Benton, Maine, Amy Vogt Downie and husband Mark of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Laurie Vogt Bailey and husband Howard of Andover, Maine; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Shepard Partridge and great- granddaughter Ada Brostek.

The family wishes to thank Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice and the many private caregivers for the wonderful care and compassion extended through this recent time. Deepest appreciation goes to Judy Gould for her continued love, diligence and commitment. She has become a member of our family.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services. Expanded obituary is available at cliffgraycremations.com.

In lieu of flowers,

the family suggests those who wish may make donations to the

Western Foothills

Land Trust

P.O. Box 107

445 Main St.

Norway ME 04268

wfltmaine.org or:

Mahoosuc Land Trust

162 North Rd.

P.O. Box 981

Bethel, ME 04217

mahoosuc.org

