LEWISTON — The Woman’s Hospital Association Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center is displaying the paintings of Michael Everett and the photography of Marian Marks.

Everett took up oil painting to depict his impressions of remote areas of northern Maine. Many of his paintings are scenes of the Allagash and Saint John rivers. As his interest and skill have progressed, he has become more intrigued with the simple enjoyment of painting, especially in finding vitality in colors. He paints (mostly) landscapes of familiar places. He lives in Auburn and is a member of the Western Maine Art Group.

Marks is a nature and landscape photographer. When not capturing the beauty of the world around her, Marks is the pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Auburn.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

