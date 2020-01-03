Charges
Lewiston
- Maslah Aliyow, 38, listed as transient, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:54 a.m. Friday at Spruce and Bates streets.
Auburn
- Anthony Scott Jordan, 31, of 932 College St., Lewiston, on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, 12:29 a.m. Friday on Main Street.
Accidents
Lewiston
- A pickup truck driven by Mark M. Durrell, 63, of Lisbon Falls struck a deer at 4:51 p.m. Sunday on Lisbon Street near Gayton Road. His 1998 Chevrolet was towed.
- A car driven by Julie A. Nolin, 51, of Lewiston struck a deer at 1:01 p.m. Sunday on College Street. Her 2014 Ford was towed.
Auburn
- A car driven by Joshua A. Knight, 22, of Mechanic Falls struck the back of an SUV driven by Christopher J. Williams, 49, of Auburn, at 5:18 p.m. Thursday at Minot Avenue and Hotel Road. Knight’s 2010 Hyundai was towed. Damage to the 2018 Subaru, driven by Williams and owned by Ean Holdings, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was listed as functional.
- A car driven by Jillian R. Delallo, 22, of Bryant Pond slid into a pickup truck driven by Brock R. Geoffrey, 18, of Lewiston at 12:59 p.m. Monday on Center Street. Delallo’s 2011 Subaru was towed. Damage to Geoffrey’s 1982 GMC was listed as minor.
- A car driven by Liam S. Curran, 21, of Lewiston slid head-on into a car driven by Elizabeth A. Gagne, 45, of Poland at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday on Hotel Road. Curran’s 2000 Saab and Gagne’s 2014 Hyundai, were towed.
- A 2016 Subaru driven by Brook-Lynn Dube, 19, of Lewiston slid into trash cans and a guardrail at 12:53 p.m. Monday on Young’s Corner Road. Her vehicle was towed.
- An SUV driven by Abdisalan Abdi, 30, of Lewiston struck a deer at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday on Hotel Road. Damage to his 2020 Honda was listed as functional.
- A pickup truck driven by Ethan K. Merrill, 18, of Minot slid into a tree at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday on Holbrook Road. His 2017 GMC was towed.
- A pickup truck driven by Zachary R. Lacasse, 24, of Turner skidded off Summer Street at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday. The 2000 Ford, owned by Shane Lacasse of Buckfield, was towed.
