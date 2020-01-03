RANGELEY — Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and AJs Fat Bikes are teaming up to keep several trails open for snowshoeing, fat biking and Nordic skiing throughout the winter.

The trailheads to Hatchery Brook Preserve, Hunter Cove Wildlife Sanctuary and Hunter Cove Uplands, both the Route 4 and the Mingo Loop entrances, Bonney Point Conservation Area, South Bog Conservation Area and the EcoVenture Youth Campus will remain open throughout the winter.

Trail steward volunteers will use a groomer to pack the trail and provide a consistent surface for all ages to enjoy. The Main Street Bike Course will also be groomed for nonmotorized bicycle use only, with parking at AJs.

Historically, Hatchery Brook Preserve and Hunter Cove Wildlife Sanctuary were the only trails with access for winter enthusiasts. Other properties conserved by Trust, such as the Rangeley River Conservation Area, Kennebago 3000 Conservation Easement and Bald Mountain Conservation Area, have historically been the most active snowmobile access routes in Maine, with nearly 14 miles of snowmobile trails combined.

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has conserved 14,000 acres, with 35 miles of recreational trails. Open from dawn to dusk, the conservation areas are free. For free trail maps visit the Trust at 2424 Main St., email [email protected] or visit rlht.org.

