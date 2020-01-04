Shawn P. Greeley, 56, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Jacqueline P. Calhoun, 50, Lewiston, protective order from harassment violation on May 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $50.

Matthew D. Bellegarde, 37, Rumford, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Philip J. Brown, 36, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on June 15, 2018, filed.

Michael L. Williams, 28, Litchfield, violating condition of release on July 24, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 25 days.

Jamie L. Bolduc, 34, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior, violating condition of release on July 25, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced 180 days with all but seven suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; second charge found guilty, sentenced seven days.

Richard M. Labay Jr., 42, West Paris, aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, two charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, criminal forfeiture of property on July 26, 2018, charges dismissed.

Stephanie A. Gravel, 32, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, unlawful possession of cocaine base, unlawful possession of heroin, violating condition of release, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on July 26, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced three years with all but nine months and one day suspended, probation two years, restitution $240.

Taylor Graffam, 25, Windham, domestic violence assault, priors, violating condition of release on July 26, 2018, charges dismissed.

Kevin Spearin, 19, Lisbon Falls, operating a defective vehicle on July 29, 2018, filed.

Adam Turner, 27, Westbrook, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior on June 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced eight months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Troy D. Rogers, 21, Oxford, operating after registration suspended, violating condition of release on June 25, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $150; second charge dismissed.

Steve L. Witham III, 33, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on July 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced eight months with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years.

Lana Raubeson, 67, Lisbon Falls, misuse of public benefits instrument on Dec. 18, 2016, found guilty, sentenced five days.

Megan Berube, 28, Greene, aggravated criminal mischief on July 3, 2018, dismissed.

Hailey Isabelle, 22, Portland, fishing without valid license on June 29, 2018, dismissed.

Abby Ross, 24, New Gloucester, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 28, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Scott J. Chase, 32, Litchfield, operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 15, 2018, dismissed.

Merle G. Douglas Jr., 60, Monmouth, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test on July 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced two days, license suspended 150 days.

Victor P. Graziani, 28, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of heroin, illegal possession firearm, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, criminal forfeiture of property, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault on July 28, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced 40 months; third charge found guilty, sentenced 40 months; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge forfeited; seventh charge dismissed; eighth charge dismissed; ninth charge found guilty, fined $300, suspended $300, sentenced nine months.

Melissa Davis, 40, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Rasheem Williams, 44, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation on July 25, 2018, filed.

Isabelle Conkling, 57, Bowdoin, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 24, 2018, found guilty, community service 24 hours.

Shai A. Fletcher, 19, South Portland, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief on July 28, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 24 hours, restitution $800.

Justin L. Aldrich, 30, Auburn, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on July 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Lee D. Clark, 54, Mechanic Falls, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 28, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced seven days.

Anthony G. Sacchetti, 41, Burlington, Mass., domestic violence assault, reckless conduct on July 28, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Alicea I. Ortiz Winder, 35, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Abdelghani Nine, 26, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on July 26, 2018, dismissed.

Erica L. Lever, 39, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Matthew E. Perkins, 41, South Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $600.

Joeb M. Turgeon, 46, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation on July 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 30 days.

Brianna Z. Melendez, 21, Lewiston, assault on June 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Jeff P. Pomerleau, 45, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior on June 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000, suspended $1,000, sentenced six months.

Walton P. Shattuck, 62, Auburn, indecent conduct on July 12, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 11 months.

Patrick R. Levasseur, 34, Auburn, aggravated criminal mischief, reckless conduct on July 3, 2018, charges dismissed.

Albert D. Robertson, 50, Lewiston, trafficking in prison contraband on Aug. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, suspended $400, sentenced 18 months.

Albert D. Robertson, 50, Lewiston, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on May 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, suspended $400, sentenced 18 months.

Avery Teehan, 22, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Christopher L. White, 42, Poland, protective order from harassment violation on June 29, 2018, dismissed.

John P. Levesque, 56, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors on Aug. 3, 2018, dismissed.

Christopher L. White, 42, Poland, two charges protective order from harassment violation on July 3, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 120 days with all suspended, probation one year; second charge found guilty, sentenced 120 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Patrick J. Bourgeois, 37, Limington, operating while license suspended or revoked, priors, operating vehicle without license on Aug. 5, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 14 days; second charge dismissed.

Joshua J. Centeno, 28, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Aug. 3, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Gerard R. Pepin II, 49, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 31, 2018, reckless conduct on July 30, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced three days.

Robert Blouin, 47, Greene, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Aug. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $750, license suspended 150 days.

Tiffany S. Hutchins, 23, Farmington, criminal trespass on July 1, 2018, filed.

Noah C. Pellerin, 19, Durham, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 18, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge dismissed.

Gretchen Bellegarde, 44, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 9, 2018, filed.

Gage R. Dalphonse, 21, Auburn, assault, reckless conduct on June 20, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Bianca M. Dibiase, 27, Lewiston, assault on June 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Meghan Gagnon, 30, Greene, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 29, 2018, dismissed.

Louis Quirrion, 47, Livermore, operating watercraft under the influence over 21, operating watercraft to endanger on July 21, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Brieann Berglund, 31, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 13, 2018, found guilty, restitution $13.99, unconditional discharge.

Brieann Berglund, 31, Turner, three charges theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 27, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days with all but six days suspended, probation one year, restitution $2,025.

Alonda R. Graham, 27, Leeds, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Michael A. Brown, 59, Mechanic Falls, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 8, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed.

Keri Morgan, 23, Holden, violating condition of release on Jan. 30, 2018, dismissed.

Tammy J. Sutton, 44, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 6, 2018, found guilty, sentenced four days, restitution $27.93.

Melissa L. Tuomivirta, 42, Sabattus, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Aug. 9, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced one day.

John Giasson, 38, Auburn, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime, criminal restraint, criminal mischief on Aug. 12, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced five months; second charge found guilty, sentenced five months; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced five months; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced five months.

Jolene B. Miles, 44, Greene, domestic violence assault on Aug. 4, 2018, dismissed.

Norman E. Mills, 62, Sabattus, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Aug. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced seven days, license suspended 150 days.

Richard Sagl, 32, Brattleboro, Vt., disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Daniel C. Hayes, 56, Baltimore, Md., unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 14, 2018, dismissed.

Chrissy Meserve, 31, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Aug. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Joseph Deblois, 43, Greene, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol) on Aug. 13, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Asho A. Omar, 23, Auburn, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, violating condition of release on Aug. 15, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced two days.

Timothy Thomas, 56, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol), refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Aug. 11, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

Jacob Lalonde, 20, Litchfield, domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, threatening display of weapon on Aug. 16, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation one year; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation one year.

Jeremy L. Hersom, 36, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Aug. 11, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $100; second charge dismissed.

Ryan M. Lavertu, 23, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Aug. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Isaac Sterling, 19, Fairfield, robbery, two charges theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident, operating vehicle without license on Aug. 18, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced five years and one day; second charge found guilty, sentenced six months; third charge found guilty, sentenced five years and one day; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced six months, restitution $1,000; fifth charge found guilty, fined $150, sentenced six months.

Stephanie A. Gravel, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release on July 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days, restitution $218.27; second charge found guilty.

Larisha Herrick, 20, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on July 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge found guilty, fined $100, suspended $100.

Matthew P. Gilboy, 21, South Portland, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, refusing to sign criminal summons on July 9, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Wesley C. McAllister, 40, Poland, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, violating condition of release on June 19, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge found guilty, fined $250, suspended $250.

Samuel Russell, 22, Saint Marys, Ohio, gross sexual assault, two charges unlawful sexual contact on Aug. 17, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced five years with all but one year suspended, probation four years.

Michael R. Baldwin, 29, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Aug. 23, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 96 hours.

Diante Dunn, 20, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Aug. 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced seven days.

Hailey Bouchard, 29, Brunswick, failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, violating condition of release on June 11, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 30 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

David M. Cummings, 44, Oxford, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on July 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Chandler H. Hale, 25, Winthrop, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, operating under the influence (alcohol) on July 25, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

