MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 94, Lasell 76

FARMINGTON — Isaac Witham scored his 1,000th career point midway through the second half as the University of Maine at Farmington notched a 94-76 men’s basketball victory over Lasell University on Saturday.

Terion Moss scored a game-high 23 points with three rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Beavers. Billy Ruby added 13 points with six rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Jack Kane finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for UMF.

Kevin Vanderhorst led the Lasers with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Bates 70, Thomas 55

WATERVILLE — Andrew Snoddy scored 16 points and Jeff Spellman had 14 for the Bobcats (7-3), who jumped out to a 32-22 first-half lead and beat the Terriers (6-5) in a nonconference title Saturday.

Stephon Baxter add 12 points off the bench for Bates, while James Mortimer tallied eight points and nine rebounds.

Lovegeurson Fleurine led Thomas with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach MacKinnon added 12 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bates 70, Agnes Scott 36

DECATUR, Ga. — The Bobcats (6-5) jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first half and rolled to a win over the Scotties (0-12).

Ariana Dalia had 13 points and six steals for Bates, while Grace Hoehl added 11 points.

Annie Weimerskirch and Garis Grant each had 11 points for Agnes Scott.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Boston University 3, Maine 2, OT

BOSTON — Nara Elia scored 2:30 into overtime to five the Terriers (13-4-1, 8-4-1 Women’s Hockey East) a win over the Black Bears (8-10-2, 8-4-1).

Boston jumped out to a quick 2-0 first period lead on goals by Mackenna Parker and Julia Nearis.

Maine roared back in the third period. Michelle Weis got the Black Bears within one at 7:03 and Celine Tedenby tied it with 6:36 left.

Carly Jackson made 36 saves for Maine, while Kate Stuart had 27 for the Terriers.

