AUBURN – Donald H. Tuttle, 79, of Norway passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at the Hospice House in Auburn, surrounded by family after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Providence, R.I. on May 15, 1940 to the Rev. Daniel and Rev. Harriett (Streeter) Tuttle (later Gray) on May 15, 1940.

Don graduated from Sharon High School in Massachusetts, he met Jeannette (Dailey), marrying in 1959.

Don took each day with fierce determination and the wit that we all came to know and appreciate. He took great pride and joy in helping to raise his grandson.

Donald is survived by his daughters, Suzanne Tuttle and Sandy Tuttle, both of Norway; grandson, Dereck Tuttle and his wife Rachel of South Portland; sisters, Elinor Leonard of Plymouth, Mass., Dorothy Tuttle of Harwich, Mass., Joan Callahan of Harwich, Mass.; as well as countless nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jeannette, and his brother, Daniel.

Per Don’s wishes, a funeral will not be held.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, the First Congregational Church in Paris, or an entity specializing in research for Parkinson’s disease and/or

Pancreatic Cancer.

