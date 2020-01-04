AUBURN – Betty Dexter, 92 years, died on Dec. 30, 2019, at her Auburn home. Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of The Rev. Alfred Geer Hempstead and Ellen (Pottberg) Hempstead and the widow of Russell A. Dexter, her husband of 30 years. She is predeceased by her brother, David G. Hempstead and her sister, Mary Hempstead Hemman.Raised in Maine, Betty graduated valedictorian from Rockland High School and then graduated from the University of Maine, Orono, class of 1949. After graduating with a Master’s Degree in Religious Education from Boston University, Betty felt called to India for three years to teach in a Methodist Girls’ High School. After returning from India, Betty became a Religious Education Director in Augusta and then Waterville. Betty taught at the elementary school level in the Greene and Auburn School Systems for over 25 years. She retired in 1978. She met her husband Russell Dexter in Lewiston and was married in 1973. From 1930 to 2019, Betty spent her summers at her family’s camp at Onawa Lake, Maine, where she enjoyed nature, hiking, playing the organ at the Alfred Burke Chapel, and the company of extended family who surrounded her. Betty was an active member of the Auburn United Methodist Church and was the church photographer for their activities for years. She also volunteered in the community for Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice. Betty worked Wednesday evenings serving supper at Lewiston’s Calvary Methodist Church. She then worked Thursday mornings at the High Street Congregational Church food pantry where she was affectionally known as the “Egg Lady”. Betty even found time to volunteer at the Auburn Public Library.Betty is survived by her adopted stepson, David Dexter. She was a beloved aunt to her nieces, Nancy Hemman Kennedy and Judy Hempstead Rick and to her nephews, Stephen Hemman and David B. Hempstead and their spouses; 10 grandnephews and grandnieces; 18 great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, three grandstepchildren; and five great-grandstepchildren. Betty’s son David resides in Auburn, Maine. A celebration of Betty’s life will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at United Methodist Church 439 Park Street Auburn. Interment will be in the spring at Elmwood Cemetery, Franconia, N.H. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:Auburn United Methodist Church439 Park Ave.Auburn, ME 04210High Street Congregational Church Food Pantry106 Pleasant St.Auburn, ME 04210

