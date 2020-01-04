ANDOVER – Mr. Lester H. Bailey, 92, died Friday Jan. 3, 2020 at his home on North Main Street in Andover.

Born in Andover on Nov. 27, 1927 he was a son of Clarence and Winnifred (Abbott) Bailey. Lester was a graduate of Andover High School and was a self- employed dairy farmer in Andover.

He was married in Paris, Maine on March 22, 1952 to Helen Ward, who survives of Andover. Other survivors include a son, Brian, of Andover, a daughter, Brenda Bailey and her husband Christopher of Andover; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A family gathering will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Andover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

